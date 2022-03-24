  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sona Comstar Launches ‘Motor T’ Family Of Motors

Sona Comstar has introduced its next generation of motors and controllers, Motor T with an optimised controller family.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
sona comstar

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) has introduced its next generation of motors and controllers, Motor T with an optimised controller family. As per the company’s research, based on information available in the public domain as of the date, Sona Comstar’s ‘Motor T has the highest efficiency (96%), power and torque density in the 48V category in the world.

The base variant of the Motor T family is designed to achieve the best combined performance in both powers (more than 1.1 kW/kg) and torque density (more than 7.5 Nm/kg) along with 96% efficiency in a single motor.

Other variants in the Motor T family include Motor T (HS) which has a 14kW peak power under 10kg with 96% efficiency meant for high-speed two-wheelers, and Motor T-72 with a massive 12.5kW peak power and more than 8kW continuous power with a weight under 10kg in 72V with 96% efficiency, meant for high speed and long-range two-wheelers.

Sona Comstar also introduces the rare earth-free Motor T-REF with 5kW peak. Motor T-REF uses ferrite magnets and eliminates the use of Neodymium magnets.

Sona Comstar continues to innovate and develop products for the mobility sector. With the launch of the Motor T family, the Company will continue to play a leading role in driving faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country.

On the launch of the Motor T family Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, said, “We are excited to lead the charge into the next phase of electric two-wheeler adoption in India with the introduction of Motor T family. These motors along with optimised controllers have been developed in-house by our R&D teams.”

He added, “The introduction of rare-earth free Motor T-REF is an important step towards sustainable EV manufacturing while offering the highest value for money for the Indian two-wheeler segment. We remain committed to making a company that India can be proud of for its engineering skills and solving complex and customized engineering problems for our customers and in enabling the future of mobility.”

In a statement, Sona Comstar said, “The Motor T family being new products from Sona Comstar, the company is not in a position to quantify the market and revenue from this product at this juncture.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.