Sona Comstar Launches ‘Motor T’ Family Of Motors

Sona Comstar has introduced its next generation of motors and controllers, Motor T with an optimised controller family.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) has introduced its next generation of motors and controllers, Motor T with an optimised controller family. As per the company’s research, based on information available in the public domain as of the date, Sona Comstar’s ‘Motor T has the highest efficiency (96%), power and torque density in the 48V category in the world.

The base variant of the Motor T family is designed to achieve the best combined performance in both powers (more than 1.1 kW/kg) and torque density (more than 7.5 Nm/kg) along with 96% efficiency in a single motor.

Other variants in the Motor T family include Motor T (HS) which has a 14kW peak power under 10kg with 96% efficiency meant for high-speed two-wheelers, and Motor T-72 with a massive 12.5kW peak power and more than 8kW continuous power with a weight under 10kg in 72V with 96% efficiency, meant for high speed and long-range two-wheelers.

Sona Comstar also introduces the rare earth-free Motor T-REF with 5kW peak. Motor T-REF uses ferrite magnets and eliminates the use of Neodymium magnets.

Sona Comstar continues to innovate and develop products for the mobility sector. With the launch of the Motor T family, the Company will continue to play a leading role in driving faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country.

On the launch of the Motor T family Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, said, “We are excited to lead the charge into the next phase of electric two-wheeler adoption in India with the introduction of Motor T family. These motors along with optimised controllers have been developed in-house by our R&D teams.”

He added, “The introduction of rare-earth free Motor T-REF is an important step towards sustainable EV manufacturing while offering the highest value for money for the Indian two-wheeler segment. We remain committed to making a company that India can be proud of for its engineering skills and solving complex and customized engineering problems for our customers and in enabling the future of mobility.”

In a statement, Sona Comstar said, “The Motor T family being new products from Sona Comstar, the company is not in a position to quantify the market and revenue from this product at this juncture.”