SKF completes 100 years in India, unveils centennial logo to emphasise focus on sustainability

SKF, one of the leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and units, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and services is celebrating the milestone of 100 years of existence in India.

The company started its operations in India in 1923, with a trading office in Kolkata. Over the years, it expanded its presence in the country to include six manufacturing units, eight distribution centres and four solutions factories, along with a nationwide supplier and distributor network. Additionally, SKF has in India a Global Technical Centre for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions.

As part of its celebration of the milestone, SKF has unveiled the centennial logo under the theme of ‘Towards an Intelligent and Clean future’, to emphasise the focus on developing technologies and solutions that help customers strive for sustainability.

Manish Bhatnagar, MD, SKF India stated, “This is truly a historic milestone for us. Since inception, we have played a decisive role in shaping industries and societies with our products and solutions. We take great pride in the role we have played in helping customers overcome friction and minimise waste. We are equally proud of the long-term value we have created for our stakeholders over the past years, while investing in our communities and providing opportunities for growth.”

“We envision an intelligent and clean future for our new and existing customers, wider reach in different industries and playing an important role in nation-building. Using our technical expertise, vast portfolio, and long-standing experience, we will continue to help industries transition to a cleaner world,” added Bhatnagar.

As part of the milestone, the company will undertake a mega celebratory event for employees along with a centennial gala dinner for customers, suppliers, distributors, and other external stakeholders on March 11 in Pune. The celebrations will continue throughout the year with special roadshows and activities, and employee celebrations across locations.

“On behalf of the leadership, I want to acknowledge our customers, partners, shareholders, and everyone who have been an integral part of this journey and have contributed to the growth of SKF in India over the last century. I look forward to their continued confidence and trust as we work to build the foundation for the next century and beyond,” concluded Bhatnagar.