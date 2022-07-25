Siemens partners Skeleton to make supercapacitors in Leipzig

Estonia-headquartered supercapacitor maker Skeleton Technologies and Siemens have agreed on a technology partnership for the development, planning and implementation of a fully automated, digital manufacturing technology for the production of supercapacitors in Germany.

The partners say the new production line to be used at the upcoming Skeleton factory in Markranstadt, Leipzig will help to reduce production costs by around 90 per cent within the 5-year project.

The collaboration aims to achieve the digitisation of Skeleton’s entire value chain – from supercapacitor cell design to production and services – and expand to the production of next-generation supercapacitors. Siemens will support this with its comprehensive Digital Enterprise portfolio as well as domain know-how in the area of industrial battery cell production. Furthermore, it is planned to further expand the business relations between the two companies.

At present, Skeleton’s supercapacitors are used in automotive, transport, grid and industrial applications and allow to reduce CO2 emissions and save energy. With the use of patented ‘curved graphene’ material, Skeleton’s supercapacitors are said to offer the highest power density on the market, almost instant charging and discharging, high reliability, and very long lifetimes. They contribute to improving power quality and protecting equipment and infrastructure by lowering the power fluctuation, and to powering electrification.

Taavi Madiberk, CEO and Co-Founder, Skeleton Technologies said, “Supercapacitors are a key element in dramatically reducing emissions in the power generation, transportation and industrial sectors.”

The new factory is scheduled to start production in 2024 and produce up to 12 million cells a year. It will be built in two phases, with the second one to be completed in 2025. The factory will have 40 times more output than Skeleton’s current production site in Großröhrsdorf, and 240 jobs are expected to be created.

Guido Feind, Head of Siemens Digital Industries Germany said, “With our holistic automation and digitalisation portfolio, we can use the appropriate tools and our industrial know-how together with Skeleton, from greenfield planning to factory simulation and optimized high-end production, to realise a highly efficient, fully automated production line that is unique in the world.”

Dr. Linus Frobose, COO, Skeleton Technologies said, “Skeleton already has a strong business relationship with Siemens, but thanks to this partnership, we will now also benefit from their world-class expertise in electrification, automation and digitalisation to expand our manufacturing. This ramp-up will allow us to meet market demand for our next-generation products and make our new factory the largest and most modern supercapacitor factory in Europe.”

Madiberk added, “With our supercapacitors with the highest power density in the industry, we see great potential for further cooperation with Siemens, especially in the areas of mobility, grid stability and heavy-duty applications. Siemens already uses Skeleton Ultracaps for their high-power energy storage. Skeleton and Siemens both believe that the global economy is undergoing structural changes in some of the largest CO2 emission sources such as power generation, transport and industry. Supercapacitors are a key element in drastically reducing emissions in these sectors. In the field of energy storage and saving, technology and innovation play a crucial role in enabling the global economy to achieve climate goals.”