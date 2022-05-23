Shell showcases fluid reliability solutions at EXCON 2022

Shell showcased its complete range of digital and fluid reliability solutions at EXCON 2022. Shell was present featuring its full range of construction and mining products, services, and digital solutions. The company also launched the Shell LubeOptimiser and the live dashboards of telematics solutions Machine Max and Shell Remote Sense.

Commenting on Shell’s range of products and services at EXCON, Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “Unlocking value for our partners, OEMs, and end consumers is at the heart of our business, and we are proud to be consistently setting benchmarks for quality and performance.”

She added, “While we continue to offer best-in-class lubricants, our solutions are designed to help customers in running trouble-free operations and reducing the total cost of ownership both on-site and off-site. We have expanded our portfolio for construction and mining sectors and are looking to grow our fluid reliability and digital solutions multifold in 2022”.

Shell’s fluid reliability solutions help customers with the removal of contamination, water, varnish, etc. The absence of proper treatment of lubricants can impact the cost of operation and maintenance and increase downtime due to unwanted failures. Shell LubeOptimiser is Shell’s latest fluid reliability solution to simplify operations, reduce downtime, and protect equipment.

Shell also showcased a live dashboard of sensor-based digital solutions, MachineMax and Remote Sense. While MachineMax helps companies with their off-highway fleets using sensors and analytics, the Shell Remote Sense is a remote condition monitoring service that uses oil sensors, data science and analytics to deliver actionable insights to customers on the condition of lubricants and equipment on a real-time basis.

Shell demonstrated how customers can tap into the hidden potential in operations to reduce the total cost of ownership and unlock substantial savings in both the construction and mining sectors.

The display also included the Shell Rimula R5 LE engine oil which offers more than 1% fuel saving with extended oil drain intervals, and Shell Gadus S3 V460D 2 heavy-duty grease, which has demonstrated savings of more than INR 30 crores equivalent globally, optimised grease consumption and increased grease and component life over the years.