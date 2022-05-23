Schaeffler launches new wipers in India

Schaeffler India’s automotive aftermarket division has launched its new premium range of wiper blades under Schaeffler TruPower label.

The company says the wiper blades come in unique features – in both frames and frameless variants – under Premium Plus and Ultra Premium respectively, which are developed especially for providing high performance wiping and better visibility in any weather condition.

Debasish Satpathy, president, Automotive Aftermarket Division, Schaeffler India said, “We are pleased to introduce the new range of wiper blades under the Schaeffler TruPower brand. The wiper blades are an integral part of a vehicle’s safety. Our wiper blades are tested to provide enhanced performance and improved visibility during extreme weather conditions. With this launch, our priority is to offer state-of-the-art products with advanced durability to customers.”

The Premium Plus frame wipers are made with superior rubber with graphite coating for better and quiet wiping. According to the company it provides robust and rust-resistant metal frame for longer life. Schaeffler TruPower Ultra Premium frameless wipers offer flat-blade technology, which delivers better performance in all weather conditions. Its aerodynamic wind spoiler stops the blade lift-off during high-speed travels. The wipers come with quick fix adaptors which facilitates easy installation and provide exceptional performance for over 500,000 wipes.

The range is available for over 1,300 vehicle variants from all major OEMs in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segment plying on Indian roads.