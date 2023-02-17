Schaeffler India posts Rs 879 crore profit in 2022, up 12.8%

Schaeffler India, one of the leading industrial and automotive supplier has reported its financial performance for CY2022 and Q4 CY2022. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,794 crore, up 17.8 percent in Q4 CY2022, and a net profit of Rs Rs 231 crore, with a net margin of 12.9 percent.

For the full year, the revenue came at Rs 6,867 crore, up 23.5 percent over 2021, while net profit came at Rs 879 crore, with net margin of 12.8 percent.

Harsha Kadam, Managing Director, Schaeffler India said, “Our quarterly growth momentum continued on the back of favourable sales mix and our emphasis on deploying sustainable countermeasures to enable a strong quality of earnings while navigating the headwinds in a highly volatile environment.”

“Our annual results for the year were aided by the trajectory of wins across our businesses and focus on operational efficiency, reflecting our commitment on customer centricity, innovation, and agility. As we enter 2023, we stand by our commitment to enhance stakeholder value by working on both our financial and non-financial metrics. We wish to thank all our stakeholders for reposing the confidence and continued support,” added Kadam.