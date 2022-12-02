Schaeffler hosts its Asia edition of global automotive symposium in Japan

German automotive supplier Schaeffler has put the spotlight on its innovative components and systems for powertrains, chassis systems and new mobility solutions toward enhancing efficiency and minimising carbon emissions at the Schaeffler Symposium Japan 2022.

The event featured technology demonstrations, exhibits, and technical seminars presented by Schaeffler’s Automotive Technologies division, highlighting its innovation, customer and market orientation, and transformation toward the future of mobility in the region.

Dharmesh Arora, Schaeffler Regional CEO Asia/Pacific said, “We are excited to present our continued, ongoing transformation in pushing the boundaries of efficient and sustainable mobility.

“Throughout the event, attendees were able to experience first-hand our innovations and technologies actively driving transformation in the automotive industry. Furthermore, as a respected global supplier of high-quality, innovative technology solutions, the customer-focused event provides a platform for us to inspire collaboration and strengthen cooperation.”

Innovations

The company says as part of its future-proof strategy, electrified powertrains have been part of its core business since 2018, where it develops products and technologies from individual electromobility components to highly complex systems.

“At Schaeffler, we anticipate that in 2030, 80 percent of all vehicles produced worldwide will be with electrified powertrains – both fully electric and hybrid. We are well positioned to take advantage of this shift and have made headways when it comes to technological advancements, particularly in our electric axle drives”, Arora said.

Earlier this year, Schaeffler announced its 4in1 e-axle, which combines four subsystems – electric motor, transmission, power electronics, and thermal management – into one highly innovative system. Designed with an intelligent control system, this high degree of integration allows for more efficient use of thermal energy – up to 14% less energy consumption through waste heat utilisation and CO2 heat pump – in the vehicle leading to increased range and ride comfort.

The 4in1 e-axle was also on display for the first time in Japan.

New mobility solutions

For the first time in Japan Schaeffler showcased the rolling chassis, a scalable platform for new driverless mobility solutions that can enable entirely new forms of autonomous mobility.

“Increasing urbanisation, particularly in fast-growing markets in India, China and Southeast Asia, coupled with the rapid pace of regulatory and technological changes have shifted preferences towards new and alternative mobility concepts. To support these trends, our rolling chassis provides a universal platform easily configurable for various requirements in terms of manoeuvrability and performance – from passenger and freight transport to service applications,” further added Arora.

The Symposium also saw Schaeffler presenting its new chassis applications for autonomous mobility that utilises Schaeffler’s steer-by-wire systems. The system is a key technology that eliminates the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering gear. This will bring new opportunities with respect to interior design – up to and including all-new vehicle concepts.

Alongside all-electric powertrains, Schaeffler says it also sees hybrid powertrains playing a pivotal role in the transition toward sustainable mobility. Furthermore, it is also developing components for fuel cell-powered drives and systems – which were also on display at the symposium.