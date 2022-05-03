Royal Enfield ties up with Alpinestars for riding gear

Iconic bike maker Royal Enfield has tied up with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance.

Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear. The brand is trusted and worn by many world racing athletes from Formula 1, NASCAR, AMA and World Motocross and MotoGP.

The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures. Royal Enfield has been at the forefront of releasing innovative products focused on comfort, style and safety and now with the Alpinestars association, Royal Enfield is further strengthening its riding gear portfolio.

B Govindarajan, executive director, Royal Enfield said, “For riding enthusiasts, their riding apparel and gear is a very personal means for self expression, on and off the saddle. Keeping this in mind, we keep updating our range of apparel and attempt to bring an enviable collection through collaborations with the best global brands, for our riders. Royal Enfield is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield’s strong presence across markets.”

The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort. The products come with Alpinestars’ patented Drystar technology. The Drystar membrane makes the gear waterproof, yet breathable and allows riders to endure all-weather conditions while keeping the rider dry and comfortable, said a release by Royal Enfield.

The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield’s official website (store.royalenfield.com) at a price point of `5,200 and goes up to `18,900.