Renault, Vitesco to co-develop and produce power electronics for electric and hybrid powertrain

European automotive major Renault Group and German tier 1 supplier Vitesco Technologies have signed a strategic partnership for joint development and production of power electronics in a so-called ‘One Box’ for electric and hybrid powertrains.

The partners will join their forces by contributing their know-how and experience to jointly develop a power electronics concept that is unique on the market. Renault Group will bring its electric and hybrid expertise while Vitesco Technologies will provide its technologies and processes.

The goal is a key electronic unit that combines all components in one housing: the DC-DC converter, the on-board charger OBC and the inverter.

The One Box concept will also enable an unprecedented gain in compactness (upto 45 per cent reduction in terms of volume) and mass for the development of Renault’s future vehicles, particularly in terms of passenger space and comfort. The configurations and assembly of the various basic components will be adapted to the types of electric and hybrid powertrains. The development platform teams will be mostly based in Toulouse.

One Box development is planned to equip electric and hybrid vehicles in Renault’s high-voltage core range from 2026 onwards, with the objective for Renault Group to eventually assemble this product in its industrial sites in France for 100% electric vehicles. With this new partnership, Renault Group is extending its control over the electrical value chain by integrating this unique power electronics ‘all-in-one’ system, co-developed in-house.

As part of this partnership, the OEM will at the same time provide Vitesco Technologies with a multi-year contract for the power electronics of Renault’s hybrid vehicles. In addition, Vitesco Technologies will supply to the Renault Group a ‘High Voltage Box’, which combines the DC/DC converter and charger, for battery electric vehicles as of 2025.

Gilles Le Borgne, EVP Engineering, Renault Group, “We are delighted to take a new step today with Vitesco Technologies, a long-standing Renault Group partner in electric vehicles whose expertise in power electronics is recognised worldwide. Together, we will design and develop a state-of-the-art ‘One Box’, unique on the market, which will be a real competitive advantage. With this strategic partnership, we are also further strengthening our mastery of the electric value chain and reaffirming once again our determination to anchor our technological and industrial developments for the electric vehicle in France.”

Andreas Wolf, CEO, Vitesco Technologies, “We are very happy to enter this strategic partnership with Renault Group, who is one of the largest automotive manufacturers and pioneer in the field of electric vehicles. With this step, we will not only become a key ally of Renault Group on power electronics, but it is also an important milestone to further strengthen our growth in the field of electrification.”