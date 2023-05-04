Philipp Grosse Kleimann appointed Head of Mahle’s aftermarket business

Philipp Grosse Kleimann has been announced as the new Head of the Aftermarket business unit and a Member of the Mahle Management Committee from August 1. He will succeed Olaf Henning, who has been heading the role since 2014 and left the group at the end of April.

In this function, Kleimann will report directly to the CEO. He holds a degree in business administration and had started his career in 1996 with the Daimler Group, where he became responsible for global spare parts and workshop business.

In 2008, he was appointed Director Business Development as a Member of the Board at Aston Martin Lagonda. In 2010, he was appointed as a partner with Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, where he later became a senior partner providing advice to international customers in the global Automotive Competence Centre. Before he joined the Siemens business unit Advanta, Kleimann developed and monetised innovative mobility concepts as a Management Board Member of Ergo Mobility Solutions.

He was then Chief Commercial Officer of the start-up Caroobi, a workshop platform. Since 2020, Kleimann has been the Senior VP responsible for the Automotive and New Mobility business unit of Siemens Advanta Consulting, which provides consultancy services for companies in the sector on topics such as digital transformation, sustainability and electrification, as well as developing individual technical applications and software solutions.

Arnd Franz, Chairman, Mahle Management Board and CEO said, “Philipp Grosse Kleimann has many years of management experience in the automotive and mobility sector, profound knowledge of service and workshop business and an entrepreneurially oriented mindset. In his new position with Mahle, he will forge ahead with the development of new data-driven aftermarket business models and play a key role in shaping the current transformation of our Group.”

Kleimann said, “I am passionate about the aftermarket. It will be my goal and my task to actively move ahead with the transformation of Mahle Aftermarket into a digital, sustainable organisation that is highly competitive.”

Arnd Franz also praised Olaf Henning’s dedication to MAHLE: “On behalf of the entire Management Board and the Aftermarket team, I would like to thank Olaf Henning for his outstanding work at the helm of the Aftermarket business unit. Against the backdrop of the transformation in our industry, he has positioned this business unit which is so important for our group in a future-oriented way and also achieved outstanding results in difficult phases such as the Covid pandemic. Olaf Henning has our best wishes both for his future professional plans and for his private life.”