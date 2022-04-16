Okinawa to Voluntarily Recall 3215 Batteries as a Part of their Power Pack Health Check-up Camps

Electric two-wheeler company, Okinawa Autotech, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident.