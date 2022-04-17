Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes as EV fire reported

In what has become a concerning trend for the EV ecosystem in India in the past few weeks, an Okinawa dealership in Tamil Nadu went up in flames due to a reported EV fire inside the outlet. No casualties have been reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals. However, the incident has further fueled the debate over the safety of electric vehicles.

It still remains to be disclosed to what extent the dealership has been damaged. However, going by what the visuals suggest, there might hardly be anything left unburnt inside the outlet.

On March 26, 2022, a father-daughter duo tragically died due to a blast in the battery of their Okinawa scooter while they were charging it at their home.

On the same day, an Ola S1 Pro made the headlines after the electric scooter caught fire in Pune. In another incident, recently , a fresh batch of 20 electric scooters from Jitendra EV turned to ashes while being transported in a container.

Okinawa Autotech, on Saturday, just before the dealership was engulfed in flames in Tamil Nadu, had announced that they will be recalling 3,215 units of its Praise Pro Scooters as part of their ‘Health Check-Up’ camps.

This is the sixth EV fire case reported since the onset of summer this year. Following a series of continued cases of EVs blowing up in smoke across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently ordered a probe into the recent incidents of electric scooters catching fire.