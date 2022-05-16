Northvolt, Norsk Hydro battery recycling JV to open first plant in Norway

Northvolt, the Swedish battery developer and Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro announced plans to extend their battery recycling joint venture (JV), Hydrovolt, to continental Europe, by setting up its first factory in Norway.

Hydrovolt is looking for locations in some of Europe’s biggest car markets, such as Germany and France, to set up operations by 2024. The company is looking to recycle 1,50,000 batteries per year by 2025 and increase the numbers to half a million by 2030.

According to the JV, Hydro will take the metal back into production using 5% of the energy needed to make aluminium. Northvolt will take the powder containing nickel, manganese, cobalt, and lithium, along with plastics and copper, to recover 95% of the battery materials. The company aims at using 50% recycled materials for its battery production by 2030.

The company has started its commercial operations with a facility that can recycle 25,000 car batteries per year, equivalent to the entire number of cells reaching the end of their life in Norway.

“It does not make sense to build too big a plant in Norway. It’s an early market but it’s not so big a market. We want to bring the expansion closer o where the big volumes will occur,” said Emma Nehrenheim, Chief Environmental Officer, Northvolt.

Northvolt is also looking at the US market but has no concrete plans for Hydrovolt there. We want to industrialise in Europe first. On the other hand, the US is becoming a more interesting market,” said Nehrenheim.