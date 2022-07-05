New Indian tyre norms to enhance export appeal and potential, says Apollo Tyres

Home-grown multinational tyre major Apollo Tyres has welcomed the recent notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which mandates the use of new tyres complying with the fresh norms from October.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) as part of the Central Motor Vehicles (Tenth Amendment) Rules, 2022, recently announced new norms for tyres meant for passenger cars, commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy trucks, and buses.

As per the notification, new tyres meant for the afore-mentioned vehicles will need to adhere to newly announced standards for wet grip, rolling resistance and rolling sound emissions.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the MoRTH notification on tyres, which will be of benefit to users. Customers would be able to make informed purchase decisions with respect to key performance parameters while buying new tyres once the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 142:2019) kick in, along with the voluntary phase of star label by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).”

“The testing infrastructure in the country, which is required to implement these standards, have also caught up significantly, though there are some capacity gaps. The government’s regulations are nudging the entire automotive industry to come at par with the developed markets, thereby enhancing the export appeal and potential of Indian products.”, he added.

The company says its experience in Europe of providing tyres with label values (highlighting fuel efficiency, safety and noise performance of tyres), ensures that it is better prepared to incorporate these standards in India, and offer high performance, technology leading products to the Indian customers.