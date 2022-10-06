Motherson’s new Morocco facility to produce interior modules and components for PVs and LCVs 

Motherson Group’s Modules and Polymer Products division has opened a new facility in Morocco to produce interior modules and components like instrument panels & door panels for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

The new facility was inaugurated by V C Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson, the ceremony was attended by representatives from the Moroccan government and administration, Tanger Med Group, and key players from the automotive industry.

Motherson’s new latest facility in Morocco will replace its existing Tetouan site which was established in 2010. The new facility spread across 15,000 square metre (which is double the size of the existing facility) will employ 300 people at peak production whose highly skilled capabilities will focus on plastic injection moulding and further state-of-the art processes such as high-precision robot-aided milling, plastic welding, and airbag integration solutions.

The company says the facility will provide improved proximity to the customers, which will help in saving transportation costs and the expanded capacity will allow it to provide more employment and growth opportunities in Tangier.

Motherson’s expansion plans in Tangier include the establishment of in-house capabilities for high quality soft-touch surfaces for automotive interior parts based on modern polymer-based finishes. Its ongoing successful operations in the region will help further strengthen its global position as a leading automotive solutions provider and a trusted long-time partner to its customers by contributing to their future production needs and growth.

V C Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “Morocco is a very strategic location for Motherson due its proximity to Europe and the Middle East. This new facility will help us in serving our existing as well new customers better in these regions. We highly appreciate the continuous support of the Moroccan government and Tanger Med teams to accelerate investment in Tangier. We are committed to continuing our efforts to support the automotive sector in this region to enable it to reach its full potential.”