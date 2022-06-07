Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today that it will invest approximately Rs 220 crore in its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric India to launch a new factory in India. Expected to start operations in December 2023, the new factory will manufacture inverters and other factory automation (FA) control system products to meet the growing demand in India.

The Indian market is expanding at an annual rate of about 8 per cent, primarily in the areas of automobiles, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, data centres, and textiles, with further market expansion expected in the future.

Mitsubishi Electric’s FA control systems business in India began in the mid-1990s, and since acquiring a local manufacturer of FA control systems in 2012, the company has continued to strengthen its local business structure with an engineering team, expanding service and support capabilities, and in 2013, starting manufacturing products locally.

The new two-floor, 15,400 square-meter factory will be built on 40,000 square meters of land near Pune, Maharashtra, and will play a vital role in Mitsubishi Electric’s production capabilities to meet local demand for products.

In addition, the new factory will comprise various features aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing carbon dioxide emissions through the use of highly efficient air conditioning systems and LED lighting equipment and meet sustainable development goals (SDGs) by reusing wastewater through underground filtration treatment and greening.