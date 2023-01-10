Michelin, DHL Express to commence first-ever pilot for puncture-proof airless tyres on Singapore roads

Global tyre major Michelin has partnered DHL, one of the leading players in the logistics industry to commence the first ever on-road trials for the Michelin UPTIS airless tyre.

As part of the understanding, nearly 50 DHL Express vans will begin running on the new tyres to make last-mile deliveries in Singapore by end-2023. The pilot program begins with the first vehicles making the first delivery trips from January 10. Thanks to a partnership between DHL and Michelin, the airless prototype tyre, has taken another step forward. One year ahead of schedule, the very first Michelin UPTIS tyres are now marketed in real-world conditions.

The Michelin UPTIS prototype is a puncture-proof wheel/tyre assembly with no compressed air and is intended for cars and light vans. The air has been replaced by a revolutionary structure capable of supporting the vehicle. This ensures the wheel’s robustness and guarantees driving comfort and safety. It was designed as a plug-and-play solution that allows users to drive conveniently and not worry about road hazards impacting the tyres. It also limits the number of tyres scrapped due to punctures.

The company says with the UPTIS tyre, DHL can optimise its fleet’s productivity and ensure business continuity, as tyre pressure issues and punctures are eliminated. This will lower the frequency of tyre replacement, leading to less wastage.

Christopher Ong, MD, DHL Express Singapore said, “As a pioneer in green logistics, we are excited to partner Michelin to trial its airless tyres on our vehicles in Singapore. To drive sustainability efforts here, we have since converted 80 vehicles in our ground fleet to electric vans. This collaboration marks another milestone for us as we set out to green our last-mile operations and achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the DHL network globally.”

Bruno De Feraudy, Director – OEM Activities, Michelin Group said, “Michelin UPTIS is a major breakthrough innovation in the tyre field. This is a result of some 50 patents linked to the tyre’s structure and high-tech materials. It demonstrates Michelin’s capacity for innovation in favour of safer mobility that is better for the environment. We are delighted that DHL is trusting Michelin to equip its fleet with the very first Michelin UPTIS tyres, marketed one year ahead of schedule.”

Airless technology is the key to Michelin’s vision of a fully sustainable tyre by 2050. At present, 20% of tyres are scrapped prematurely due to flats and blowouts (12%) or irregular wear and tear caused by poor tyre pressure (8%). Based on internal research, Michelin projects that UPTIS airless technology could prevent premature scrapping of up to 200 million tyres a year worldwide or 2 million tons of material – a material saving roughly equivalent to the weight of 200 Eiffel Towers.