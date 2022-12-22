Madhurisha V appointed CTO at Schaeffler India

German industrial and automotive supplier, Schaeffler India has appointed Madhurisha V as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In her role, she will be responsible for research and development at Schaeffler India. She comes with over two decades of experience with various firms across the automotive and industrial domain. In her last role with Alstom, she was the traction and system domain lead, prior to that she has held various technology leadership roles at Bombardier, Volvo Construction Equipment, Mahindra Engineering Services and TVS Motors.

At Schaeffler India, Madhurisha will guide various technological development domains, while providing the necessary expertise to ensure operational excellence and drive the overall technology strategy. She will be based at Schaeffler’s India corporate office in Pune and will also be a member of the India leadership team.

Harsha Kadam, MD and CEO, Schaeffler India said, “As a technology driven organisation, our endeavour is to strengthen the technology leadership talent to realise our growth plans.”

The company says Madhurisha’s appointment comes as Schaeffler Asia Pacific continues to strengthen its diversity management strategy and employee engagement. Last year, the organisation introduced its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) council to provide the necessary structures in anchoring diversity management over the long term.

“For many years, I have admired Schaeffler’s innovation and commitment, and hence I was very keen to explore this opportunity and thrilled to start with them. I look forward to fostering an environment where employees can excel and achieve collaborative progress,” added Madhurisha V.

Schaeffler in India

The German technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications. It has a history of over 50 years in India with 3 well known product brands LuK, INA and FAG, 4 manufacturing plants and 8 sales offices. The company reported sales of Rs 55.6 billion in 2021 and hires around 2,922 employees in the country.