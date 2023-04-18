Lumax Industries appoints Vishnu Johri as new CEO

Tier 1 supplier Lumax Industries, part of the DK Jain Group has appointed Vishnu Johri, as the new CEO, effective April 15, 2023. He succeeds Vineet Sahni who held the position for almost a decade.

He joins the company from MATE (Motherson Group), where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for the Africa, Middle East and tooling division. He spent over four years in South Africa expanding the business with stellar operational and financial performance.

Johri has also served as the President of Lighting Business at Uno Minda Group, India. During his tenure, he built a robust pipeline of new businesses across segments. He has over 3 decades of leadership experience at various automotive organisations.

He has extensive global experience in the automotive industry and specialises in manufacturing with an established background in turning around businesses. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

Johri had started his career as a GET with Tata Motors and subsequently, worked with Maruti Suzuki India, and Hero Motors/ Munjal Kiriu.