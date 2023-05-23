Lumax Auto Tech launches new range of lubricants and coolants in India

Tier 1 supplier Lumax Auto Technologies launches new range of lubricants and coolants for all vehicle segments in the domestic aftermarket.

The company says owing to the automotive industry’s significant growth, there is a rapid potential and demand that is witnessed for high-performance and energy-efficient lubricants and coolants in India.

The BS6-compliant range of lubricants are in line with company’s focus to offer more reliable, affordable and cleaner solutions. The all-weather coolants will be sold under the ‘Smart Cool,’ ‘Ultra Cool,’ and antifreeze ‘Supreme Cool’ range. While Smart Cool is suitable for tropical weather conditions, Ultra Cool is suitable for all weather conditions and Supreme Cool is especially made for extremely cold weather conditions.

The range of Coolants for passenger vehicles, is specially formulated to provide excellent engine protection that enhances the vehicle performance and life.

The two variants of engine oil range are the ‘Ultra’ range, which uses mineral base oil and is designed to enhance power, performance and pick up with a Group 2 base oil blend; and the ‘Supreme’ range, which uses synthetic oil blended with Group 3 base oil and high-tech additives imported from the US. The Grade 2 and 3 mineral oils reduce exhaust emission levels and enhance engine life. Lumax will offer the extensive range of lubricants comprising of two- and four-wheeler engine oil, 4W gear oil, transmission oil and greases.

The new products will be available across the 25,000 retail partners and distributed through a market network of over 340 channel partners of the After Market Division (AMD) of LATL. The aftermarket division of Lumax-DK Jain group is targeting to double its turnover through continuous product expansion, this introduction is in line with this strategic intent.

Sanjay Bhagat, Sr. EVP – Head Aftermarket Division – Lumax Auto Technologies said, “The After Market Division is delighted to debut in the vertical of lubricants and coolants. Positive market sentiment has given us the impetus to invest in future to deliver best-in-class products. With a long-standing relationship and strong presence in the Indian market, we are committed to strengthening the B2C offering to our customers and Lubricants and Coolants were obvious choices.”