JK Tyre launches 4 new OTR tyre models at EXCON 2022

Indian tyre major, JK Tyre & Industries has launched four new products in the off-road tyre segment at EXCON 2022 in Bangalore. The new products include – 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 TL; 14.00-24 GTL Champ 16 PR G3 TT; 12.00-24 Hard Rock Champion 20PR E4 TT and 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT.

VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “We at JK Tyre are excited to showcase the most cutting-edge technical breakthroughs at EXCON 2021. Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations.

The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability.

We aim at delivering improved performance with enhanced design characteristics. The Indian tyre industry is booming, offering us plenty of opportunities to demonstrate our knowledge and create solutions that meet our clients’ expectations.”

The 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 tyre is a heavy-duty product designed for wheel loaders that provides an extra load carrying capacity along with good casing reliability. The VEM 63, 14.00-24 GTL Champ 16 PR is designed to provide good traction, mileage and durability in harsh operating conditions and is meant to be used on Motor Grader and Telehandlers.

The 12.00-Hard Rock Champion 20PR E4 is a high tread depth tyre that provides protection and traction for mining tipper trucks. The 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT has been designed to meet the increased load per tyre demands of new-age mining tippers.