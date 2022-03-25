JK Tyre brings puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said it has come up with the country’s first puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers.

The technology, with specially engineered self-healing elastomer inner coat, applied inside the tyres through an automated process, heals the punctures.

The company plans to build in the technology in its range of tyres for four-wheelers.With this technology, tyres can self-repair multiple punctures, due to nails or other sharp objects, up to 6 mm in the tread area instantly, the tyre maker said in a statement.

Puncture guard tyre offers hassle-free ride throughout the life of the tyre, without air loss, it added. “With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners,” JK Tyre Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

The technology has been tested across all Indian on-road as well as off-road conditions, the company added.