scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

JBM to invest Rs 350 crore for setting-up auto component manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat

The plants will cater to meet the requirements of its customer and the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
JBM

Jay Bharat Maruti (JBM), a leading supplier of automotive components has announced that it will set up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat. The plants will cater to the requirements of its client Maruti Suzuki India.

These facilities will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat.

The new plant at Kharkhoda plants will provide capacity enhancement to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by FY2025.

Also Read

On the other hand, the assembly plant in Gujarat will be for supplying auto assemblies.

JBM says it will invest around Rs 300-350 crore in a phased manner towards meeting Maruti Suzuki India’s growth strategy.

In FY2023, JBM reported net sales of Rs 4,728 crore, which was 3 percent lower than the same period last year. The net profit came at Rs 284 crore, down 38 percent, compared to Rs 464 crore a year ago.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 18:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market