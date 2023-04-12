Harman opens new automotive engineering centre in Chennai, to hire 200 people in 2023

Harman, an automotive electronics technology company and a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade has expanded its presence in India.

The company has opened a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which it says will accelerate its growth plans to be a leading electronics supplier for delivering best-in-class in-cabin experiences.

The new centre will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year and will start operations with a workforce of 200 employees in the first year itself. At present, over one-third of Harman’s total workforce, i.e., close to 10,000 employees work in India.

The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bengaluru and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies.

Prathab Deivanayagham, MD, Harman India said, “Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with Harman’s global ethos.”

The company says the sustainable design of the facility is evident in the lush central landscape areas such as ‘The Green Plaza,’ ‘Urban Forest,’ and ‘Social Lobbies.’ These areas, coupled with enriching lifestyle amenities like a Futsal court, jogging track, gym, and meditation deck, create a work-life balance that sets the benchmark for integrated environments. Modern technology has been incorporated to conserve electrical energy, including motion sensor light fittings and VAV units. Eco-friendly and renewable materials have been used in the furniture. The centre is also provisioned with approximately 6 percent EV charging points.