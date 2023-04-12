Gurgaon-based Modern Automotives bags Rs 150 crore order from BMW to supply pinion shafts for EV powertrain

Gurgaon-based Modern Automotives, which supplies forged and machined auto components for the two- and four-wheeler industry claims to have become the first Indian firm to get approval for deliveries of ‘differential pinion shaft’ to the German luxury auto brand BMW.

The order comprising 2.5 million units is estimated to be valued at Rs 150 crore, with the deliveries being completed by 2034.

Pinion shaft provides a permanent gear reduction between the engine and the driving road wheels and will be used in the electric vehicle powertrain. In vehicles, differential is the main part that transmits the movement coming from the engine to the wheels. On a smooth road, the movement comes to both wheels evenly. Modern Automotives says it has developed in-house competency that meets the stringent chemistry for steel, micro microns controls in machining and grinding processes.

In order to meet the exacting standard for the pinion shaft, Modern Automotives says it has developed a special patented coating process under collaborative efforts with HEF France. This process it says helps improve the physical and metallurgical properties of materials, Parts, and components leading to reduction or total elimination of any type of surface problems like wear, corrosion, friction, scuffing, and seizure among others.

These time-tested solutions enhance the life of the components and parts by 3-4 times more than conventionally manufactured parts. For advanced automobiles, this coating process is critical in developing auto parts. With the strategic co-development agreement with its partner, Modern Automotives says it is well-positioned to provide critical and sensitive parts to global auto majors.

Aditya Goyal, MD, Modern Automotive said, “For an automotive brand like BMW which sets the industry-leading benchmark in mobility, developing pinion shaft matching its precise quality standard is a feather in the cap of our company and a milestone for the Make in India campaign.”

Modern Automotives says with this order it now aims to increase its export order book to 25 percent by 2025 against 5 percent at present.

Representational image courtesy: India Mart