e-Ashwa to expand decentralised co-assembly units across India

e-Ashwa Automotive, an electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer has announced a new decentralised co-assembly concept, under which, the EV maker will enter into JVs with local partners.

The company will enter into a JV with with interested partners to set up up assembly unit, and the ones who are willing to co-invest in the facility and act as a local operational partner of e-Ashwa. The local partner will have to take complete management of the manufacturing unit.

If a partner is willing to enter a JV, e-Ashwa says it will provide the right to use the brand name of e-Ashwa in the given territory, free approvals to manufacture and sell vehicles, and will provide a dealer and distributor network among others.

At present, e-Ashwa Automotive says it has a presence of over 800 retail store networks across the country. The company launched its electric vehicles in 2021 and currently has over 12 different lithium-ion models in the electric two-wheeler segment including scooters and motorcycles. Under its electric three-wheeler range, e-Ashwa has passenger and cargo vehicles.

Vikas Gupta, CEO & founder, e-Ashwa Automotive said, “We are proud to announce this new concept of co-assembly unit every 100 kilometres in all the key markets. Currently, we have launched this concept in over 16 states of the country. This concept has helped people who shake hands with e-Ashwa to become entrepreneurs with the least risk and reasonably high rewards and has helped e-Ashwa in gaining exceptionally fast growth paths, better sales, after-sale service, repair and maintenance management.”

He added, “e-Ashwa intends to adopt this new concept in a few new areas where it proposes to enter in the near future and continue with the same decentralised Co-Assembly under joint ownership at multiple locations to challenge the traditional way of centralised mega manufacturing based at one location.”

The company already has 26 co-assembly units in 16 states across India.