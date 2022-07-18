Dr. Kenneth D’Souza: “Lack of consumer awareness is a major reason why OEM’s are not active in incorporating zinc in their products.”

Despite a low-cost high-value alternative to maintenance, OEMs do not use galvanised steel especially for entry-level cars under Rs 10 lakh in India. In an interview with Express Mobility, Dr. Kenneth D’Souza, Technical Expert, Galvanising and Prepaint, International Zinc Association Canada, shares his views on the importance and potential of using galvanised steel in the automotive industry.

Can you let us know the primary objective of the International Zinc Association?

The Association’s primary goal is to deliver value to its members through innovative programs in its strategic focus areas of Environment and Sustainable Development, Technology and Market Development, and Communications. IZA India’s main program areas include training and uplifting programs targeting domestic die casters and general galvanisers while expanding the use of galvanised sheets in the building and automotive sectors. Efforts are also underway to improve crop productivity, nutritional value, and human health through the increased use of zinc fertiliser. It has four main function areas, growing and protecting zinc markets, international engagement on regulatory issues, industry and customer networking, and development and promotion of a positive image for zinc.

How big is the market of galvanisation globally and in India?

Although India has become world’s second-largest crude steel producer, it still lags behind major developed economies in the uptake of galvanised steel. Despite the mandate, India’s per capita demand of zinc coated steel in 7kg, which is far behind the world average of 22kg. The demand for zinc in India is set to go up 7-8 per cent annually in the coming years with a steady rise in usage of galvanised steel by various sectors, especially railways and infrastructure. Overall, the global galvanised steel market is poised to grow by 57.74 million tonnes during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3 per cent and India can have a major chunk of that growth.

How does incorporating zinc coating help the automotive industry?

Zinc’s primary industrial application is for galvanisation, which is the process of adding a zinc coating to steel or iron to protect against premature rusting. Zinc is especially beneficial because it provides a two-pronged corrosion defence. It initially serves as a barrier coating, and as a sacrificial coating that undergoes a higher level of oxidation than the underlying metal surface. In effect, zinc attracts oxidation until it completely corrodes away. It is the most cost-effective way to reduce corrosion.

What according to you are the parts that can be galvanised?

The automotive manufacturing applications for zinc plating include:

Engine and other under-the-hood components

Power steering systems

Brake parts and systems

Air-conditioning components and systems

Chassis hardware

Climate control components

Fuel systems

At present, what percentage of vehicles in India do not use zinc coating?

On an average intensity of galvanised steel usage in car body is approximately 20 per cent in Indian vehicles. Typically, cars sold in India under Rs 10 lakh aren’t galvanised.

What according to you is the deterrent or the reason OEMs in India do not incorporate zinc coating for vehicles sold in India?

It is lack of awareness. Mostly on part of the customer who is happy to pay maintenance cost of Rs 5,000-6,000 for corrosion per year rather than have a galvanised autobody of cars (especially those under Rs 10 lakh) which will last for 12 years if not more. The lack of consumer awareness is a major reason behind OEM’s not being active in incorporating zinc in their products.

How much will be the incremental cost increase for OEMs if they deploy galvanised sheet steel versus non-galvanised?

Zinc plating is typically much less expensive than other processes using more costly metals, and it should continue to be an attractive alternative for any company seeking to hold or improve its position in today’s ultra-competitive marketplace.

Is there any impact of galvanised steel in the recyclability of the parts?

Galvanised steel can be recycled in much the same way as any other steel product. When it is recycled in the electric arc furnace or EAF, the zinc in the steel volatilises rather quickly, is collected, and is then recycled properly and returned to zinc production. But more than this, it is a sustainable option for the production of automobile components as the more toxic methods of rust sprays can be avoided if a vehicle has galvanised components.

What practices do you think can the Indian automotive industry adopt from other parts of the world?

In the USA, during the 1980s there have been lawsuits filed for corrosion of autobody components. By 1987, what became standard was a 10-year perforation and five-year cosmetic warranty from all the North American, European and Japanese automakers for vehicles sold in the North American market. Ever since, the regulations in global markets have been in favour of galvanisation. In fact, the car I drive is 12-years old and is still intact in terms of corrosion. A lot of cars are being exported from India are in fact corrosion proof and galvanised. India is late to the game and must hop on this opportunity.