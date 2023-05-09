scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Domestic demand and focus on premiumisation drives Apollo Tyres FY2023 growth

In FY2023, the company reported net profit ofRs 1,105 crore versus Rs 639 crore a year ago.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Apollo Tyres

A strong resilience in the Indian automotive market and focus on premiumisation have helped Apollo Tyres post strong financial results in FY2023. The company has been aggressively pushing its premium European brand Vredestein in the Indian market, which seems to have received a warm response.

In Q4 FY2023, the revenues from operations across geographies was Rs 6,247 crore, up 12 percent, with Indian and European operations growing 9 percent each. The net profit came at Rs 427 crore as against Rs 113 crore for the same period last year.

Also Read

For FY2023, the Indian and European operations grew by 18 percent and 11 percent respectively. This translates to revenue of Rs 24,568 crore compared to Rs 20,948 crore reported a year ago. The net profit for the period was Rs 1,105 crore versus Rs 639 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres said “Our performance, in terms of topline and bottomline is very much aligned with our internal targets. Under challenging demand scenario across geographies, both India and Europe Operations have done well, and mostly ahead of the market.”

“We have witnessed good recovery in the commercial vehicle segment in India. Company’s performance, going forward, will be positively impacted by the uptick in the replacement demand, especially in India, along with stable input costs,” he concluded.

More Stories on
Apollo Tyres

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 19:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market