Delphi-TVS cross 3 million manufacturing milestone for common rail systems

Leading automotive supplier brand, Delphi-TVS Technologies has achieved a milestone of producing 3 million Common Rail systems from the Oragadam, Chennai manufacturing facility.

It was in 2009, the first batch of the common rail system was manufactured and the new milestone is in addition to the production of 5 million rotary pumps.

The company will also be commemorating this milestone achievement at their Oragadam plant tomorrow, April 12, 2023. The event would be attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government – Industries Department, S Krishnan, IAS and senior management personnel from its customers.

Delphi-TVS Technologies caters to the diesel engine market including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, construction equipment vehicles and industrial engines. It claims its manufacturing facility is also possibly the only production site in the world that makes common rail pumps, injectors, rails and filters, all under one roof. It says 4 out of 10 diesel vehicles made in India use its system.

T K Balaji, Chairman and MD, Delphi-TVS Technologies said, “We offer state-of-the-art global technology coupled with Indian frugal engineering to optimise products for our customers. Our relevance to the Indian market with innovative and cost-effective solutions has helped customers to choose Delphi-TVS Technologies and reach this milestone.”

A Viswanathan, President, Delphi-TVS Technologies said, “Delphi-TVS has the technology that supports manufacturing common rail systems to meet the Indian and the global emission norms for the next-generation of diesel fuel technology. We have also been exporting our products to European and Korean OEMs for the last 8 years. Our technical centre with full turnkey capabilities has developed all the BSVI solutions for the Indian market. We are also well positioned for the next round of tractor emission norms TREM V that will require common rail systems.”

Delphi-TVS Technologies is a prominent supplier of automotive and diesel fuel injection systems to a wide range of major customers, such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, JCB, Renault, Escorts Group, TAFE, and others. It’s aftermarket service network has over 350 service centres across the country.