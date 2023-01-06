Cummins CTO Jim Fier calls it a day, Jonathan Wood to take over the new role

American powertrain solutions company Cummins has announced that Jim Fier, Vice-President and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) has decided to retire at the end of March 2023.

He will retire from the company after a successful 36-year stint. He will be succeeded by Jonathan Wood, Vice President of New Power Engineering effective April 1.

Fier spent his entire career of 36 years at Cummins, leaving his mark on the company’s products and people. He began his Cummins career as a service engineer, then worked in current product support, new product introduction and R&T, gaining broad technical knowledge and leadership experience, while accelerating the development and launch of the company’s market-leading engine platforms and innovations.

Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, Cummins said, “I am grateful for Jim’s leadership and friendship and his commitment to delivering on our brand promise to our customers, advocacy in building our global technical capability and advancing our diversity, equity and inclusion work. His legacy at Cummins will be felt for many years to come.”

He took over the role of CTO in 2019 and is credited to have played a key role in simulation-based product development, which the company says has bolstered its ability to develop products that address the critical needs of our customers, meet the more stringent requirements of emissions, and position the company to lead during the energy transition. In addition, he and his global teams have led Cummins’ key initiatives to address the global climate crisis, including PLANET 2050 and Destination Zero, the company’s zero emissions strategy.

Jonathan Wood to take over as CTO

“Given the significance of this role. We have been working for quite some time on a thoughtful and planned transition and I am thrilled that Jonathan Wood will assume the CTO role. His technical leadership experiences in our Components and New Power businesses make him uniquely qualified for this role as we continue to advance our strategy and develop innovative technologies at the right time for our customers and enhance our technical workforce and capabilities,” added Rumsey.

Wood, who is based in the United Kingdom, joined Cummins in 1994 as part of the Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT) Aftermarket and Service team. His recent roles include, Executive Director, Engineering -Turbo Technologies at CTT, Executive Director, Engineering – Emission Solutions, and Vice President – Components Engineering. He has contributed towards to Cummins’ successful Components business effort to meet Global VI emissions regulations.

During his time with CTT, Wood was based in Wuxi, China, while leading the Asia Engineering Organisation, and also served as the Europe ABO Technical Leader from 2017- 2022. His global perspective, collaborative approach, keen technical skills, and customer experience are a tremendous asset to Cummins. Throughout his career, Wood has developed global engineering teams and championed diversity and inclusion across the technical organization.

He holds a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sheffield, is a Chartered Engineer with the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. Wood will continue to be based in the U.K. and travel globally to connect with key stakeholders.