CSIR-CECRI, Godi India to make lithium-ion cells in Chennai

The partners claim that this is India’s first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for large-scale advanced lithium-ion cells manufacturing.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) and Hyderabad-based Godi India have entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) to operate and maintain advanced lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in Taramani, Chennai.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr Shekhar C Mande, Former Secretary DSIR and Former Director General, CSIR inaugurated in the presence of Dr Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI.

“CSIR is a treasure of knowledge covering all facets of science. CSIR is contributing a lot in the Space, Defence, Nuclear and other societal applications. Partnering with Godi India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced lithium-ion cells with regard to next-generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” commented  Dr Shekhar C Mande.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI said, “It is a glorious occasion for India in the area of energy storage for manufacturing lithium-ion cells initiated by CECRI in partnership with Godi India in presence of Dr Shekhar Mande, Former Secretary DSIR and Former Director General- CSIR in a function held at CSIR-CECRI’s Chennai Centre at Taramani”.

Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, Godi India, said, “This partnership is just a beginning of development of next-generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new R&D projects. Godi India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advance lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large scale energy storage systems. This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in lithium-ion cells manufacturing”

“Currently, all the lithium-ion cells are being imported mostly from China and South Korea. Godi India is the first Indian company to manufacture made-in-India and made-for-India lithium-ion cells, which is certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), tested and qualified by TUV, the third-party testing agency. With this, Godi India can manufacture and sell the cells at par to the standard cells available in the world market.”

L-R: Dr Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI; Dr Shekhar C Mande, Former Secretary DSIR and Former Director General, CSIR and Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, Godi India.

