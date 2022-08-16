Cooper Standard, Saleri to co-develop coolant fluid management devices for EVs

US-based leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components Cooper Standard has inked a joint development agreement with Italy’s Industrie Saleri Italo (Saleri), which is a leading player in the development of thermal management solutions.

The partners will work on creating a novel family of high-performance coolant fluid management devices for the battery electric vehicle market (EV). These new products combine the functionality of pumps with advanced fluid control, routing and connection technologies into single devices, enabling simplified EV architectures and improved performance and range.

With a compact design and extensive configuration options, the devices will provide flexibility in vehicle designs and can be integrated easily into existing systems and across vehicle platforms. These new products Cooper Standard says will drive significant expansion of content per vehicle and margins.

Tom Stimson, VP engineering and product development, Cooper Standard said, “We are pleased to partner with Saleri on this important innovation project as we continue advancing our fluid handling strategy to meet the unique needs of the electric vehicle market. The core competencies and capabilities of both companies provide a unique blend of expertise to optimise fluid flow in the vehicle, offering our customers improved operational vehicle performance.”

Matteo Cosmi, MD, Saleri Group said, “Once again we have been recognised for our expertise in developing thermal management solutions that are able to adapt to each customer’s needs. Being valued by Cooper Standard makes us proud. The new joint development will address the battery electric vehicle market, offering new solutions to reduce energy consumption and augmented efficiency through fluid management in a smart, compact product with the flexibility in also adapting to existing systems.”