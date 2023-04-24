Continental starts manufacturing Tyre Pressure Monitoring System in India

German tier 1 supplier Continental has started production of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for passenger cars, at its Bengaluru plant.

With the localisation of TPMS, Continental says it becomes the first Tier 1 supplier to manufacture in India and this will support local OEMs in the country. The production will cater to the local market and in the next two years the scope will be expanded to the export markets as well.

Ramnath Sivaraman, Head of Motion Technologies and Services, Continental Automotive India said, “The launch of TPMS will complement the overall vision for safe mobility in India. In addition, TPMS will also aid the cause of clean mobility by indicating the driver on maintaining optimal tyre pressure. With our in the market, for the market focus, we are in a good position to support local OEMs with respect to growing demands for advanced technologies at an affordable cost.”

TPMS measures the pressure, temperature, and detects the motion of the tyre from the inside of it, and transmits the information through radio frequency and the vehicle communication network to a display in the instrument cluster. Providing accurate and timely information to the driver about the status of the tyres, for example, the tyre pressure and temperature for each wheel position. This information is crucial for the driver to maintain optimal air pressure to maintain vehicle safety and also efficiency.

Phanindra Karody, Head of Bangalore Plant, Continental Automotive India added, “The newly launched TPMS line features state-of-the-art smart manufacturing processes. This includes a fully automated assembly line with collaborative robots (Cobots) and a system that enables digital traceability. In our localisation efforts, we will continue to expand the production of the TPMS line based on market demand. In the next three years, we aim to rapidly scale up the production capacity and advance our export scope.”

Data, software, and AI are transforming the future of mobility. With vehicles entering the era of being software-driven, they become computers on wheels. To enhance TPMS usability and benefits for the end-user, Continental says in its unique position, offers innovative add-on TPMS features, such as advanced ‘problem tyre’ localisation functions and ultraconvenient Smartphone Apps such as Filling Assistant and Tyre Data.

The Tier 1 supplier says with a reliable and absolute measured tyre pressure and temperature, TPMS offers cost savings due to optimised tyre usage due to driving at recommended tyre pressure for optimal rolling resistance, enhanced driving safety, reduced fuel consumption, less CO2 emission, and an extended battery range for electric vehicles. Additionally, TPMS boasts of increased mobility safety by early leakage detection and it can be implemented as a stand-alone or integrated system solution. The TPMS has a lifetime of up to 10 years, its operating temperature is -40 to 120deg C, and it weighs 37g.

