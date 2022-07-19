Continental honours its top suppliers for 2021

German tier 1 supplier Continental is recognising its best suppliers for 2021 with ‘Supplier of the Year’ awards, acknowledging their exemplary performance by its strategic series suppliers in a virtual award ceremony on July 15, 2022.

Nikolai Setzer, CEO and Chairman of the Automotive Board, Continental said, “We enjoy an intensive and synergistic relationship with our suppliers and have been working with them more closely than ever in these recent extremely challenging times. We will continue to count on our strong collaboration to shape technological transformation, with a strong focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation.”

Last year, the global supplier network of around 7,000 suppliers delivered 170,000 different part numbers to 80 Continental Automotive production sites, with a total processed volume of around 165 billion individual components.

Peter Popp, Head of Automotive Purchasing, Continental said, “It was an important and rewarding task to select the winners of our ‘Supplier of the Year’ awards for the year 2021 out of our base of 1,300 strategic suppliers. I would like to congratulate each of the 12 winners who have delivered outstanding performance on different parameters ranging from engagement and quality to supply and purchasing conditions. A special mention must be made to our supplier Friulpress – Samp for being awarded in the area of mechanics and also being selected as the winner of our special category ‘Quality’.”

The German supplier presents the “Supplier of the Year” awards to the best suppliers in the fields of electronics, electromechanics, mechanics, business area specific solutions of autonomous mobility and safety and vehicle networking and information, production equipment and engineering services. The award for outstanding quality is presented as part of the special category ‘Quality.’

The 12 most outstanding series suppliers include:

Quality

Friulpress – Samp

Electronics

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co (Frequency Devices)

Taiyo Yuden (Capacitors MLCC, tantalums)

Electromechanics

IRISO (Connectors Standard Automotive)

Huizhou BYD Electronics (Connectivity)

Mechanics

Friulpress – Samp (Casting Parts)

Ejot Se & Co (Forgings Steel)

Business Area specific solutions of Autonomous Mobility and Safety

Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech (Optical Devices)

Business Area specific solutions of Vehicle Networking and Information

Corning Automotive Glass Solutions (LC Displays)

Viaoptic (Decorative Plastics)

Production Equipment

Baumann (Backend Assembly)

Engineering Services

Arobs Transilvania Software (Engineering Services)