Continental becomes OE tyre supplier for Volkswagen Caddy

Continental to supply the AllSeasonContact 205/60 R16 96H XL, AllSeasonContact 215/55 R17 98H XL, and the EcoContact 6, 215/55 R17 98H XL tyres for the Volkswagen Caddy.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has approved Continental’s AllSeasonContact tyre and the EcoContact 6 summer for the Volkswagen Caddy. Both tyre models are optimised for rolling resistance and have received the highest rating A in the EU tyre label owing to their high energy efficiency.

Continental offers the AllSeasonContact 205/60 R16 96H XL, AllSeasonContact 215/55 R17 98H XL, and the EcoContact 6, 215/55 R17 98H XL tyres for the VW Caddy.

The German supplier says it is one of the first tyre manufacturers to succeed in developing an all-season tyre that has obtained an EU tyre label rating of A for energy efficiency. Technically speaking, this is a particular challenge, as Continental’s AllSeasonContact tyre has to provide optimum grip and maximum safety in both summer and wintertime.

In addition, it is supplying the EcoContact 6 for the Caddy, which is characterised by its energy efficiency, high mileage, braking performance as well as good handling. The EcoContact 6 is said to offer reliable grip on dry and wet roads as well as cornering stability, even at high speeds.

