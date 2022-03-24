CETL And Tsuyo To Develop EV Powertrains

Global EV powertrain company CETL has announced a multi-year partnership with Indian start-up TSUYO to jointly develop high-end efficient EV motors.

Global EV powertrain company CETL (Contemporary Electric Technology Company Limited), a spin-off from EV battery manufacturer CATL, has announced a multi-year partnership with Indian start-up TSUYO to jointly develop high-end efficient EV motors and controllers for the Indian market ranging from 10 kw to 600 kw.

Together, the companies plan to introduce EV powertrain products that are specially developed for tough Indian terrain and weather conditions and create an edge over the currently available solutions which are directly applied without localisation to suit the conditions in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of Tsuyo and IIM-C alumnus, said “We have been building our capabilities on the product development for EV powertrains for quite some time now. This partnership with the global leader CETL will ensure that we are able to bring powertrains that are best suited for the Indian market. Localization is important in EV for long term success for all OEMs and Tsuyo is best positioned to do that for EV in India”.

Tsuyo is a Make in India recognized start-up with expertise in developing powertrain products for electric vehicles like electric autos, rickshaws, carts, loaders, and two-wheeler applications. Customers of Tsuyo include EV OEMs in the automotive industry such as Okaya, Goenka Electric, Dili Auto, MT Auto, Oben EV, MAHLE, Jaidka Power, Zen Mobility, Baxy group. The founders of Tsuyo collectively have more than 60 years of experience in automotive giants like Maruti, Tata Motors, Hitachi Automotive among others.

The company has seen a significant uptick in demand in the last couple of years and is focused on scaling up its manufacturing and product development capacity. The company has its manufacturing unit located in Greater Noida with a second plant coming in Southern India.

“This is in line with our vision to expand globally and enter into the growing Indian market. By leveraging TSUYO’s local expertise, founders’ deep credentials in the automotive market, we plan to co-create powertrain solutions designed specifically for India. The goal is to create an optimized product for Indian geography that will be suitable for local usage, end application and OEM’s compliance and local norms.”, said Ding Lin, Regional Director of Automotive Motor Division at CETL.

CETL envisages a series of product line solutions with TSUYO to cater to applications ranging from on-road to off-road including heavy machinery, farming and marine. CETL will extend full support and cooperation in terms of design, co-design and develop initial prototyping and ramp-up plans for the Indian market together for higher wattages applications, especially beyond 10KW PMSM categories.