Ceat’s Chennai plant receives five-star grading for health and safety

Ceat has completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by British Safety Council demonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The tyre maker says its Chennai plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included a documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with a sampling of operational activities.

The company was awarded a five-star grade following the audit which it says is reflective of a best-practice organisation. The other facilities of Ceat that have received this grading in the past include their factory in Halol (awarded in 2016) and Nagpur (awarded in 2018).

Jayasankar Kuruppal, SVP, Manufacturing, Ceat said, “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and stakeholders. We will continue to strive towards the continual improvement of our health and safety management systems to maintain our position as a best practice organisation.”