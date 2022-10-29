Brembo gets new visual identity and logo to reflect its strategic vision

Italian brake technology company Brembo has unveiled its new visual identity and logo, which it says reflects the company’s strategic vision – ‘Turning Energy into Inspiration’.

Brembo says since the launch of the new vision in 2020, it has embarked on a journey to become a solution provider, with ambitions to contribute to shaping the future of mobility.

The Italian company is undertaking a significant transformation through its offering, moving from being a components provider to a complete solutions provider, leveraging artificial intelligence, mechatronics and data.

The 2021 launch of Sensify, Brembo’s innovative intelligent braking system, marked a crucial advance in this journey.

Daniele Schillaci, CEO, Brembo said, “Brembo’s new visual identity ensures consistency between our promise and our image, powering our brand experience. The core element of this new identity is the restyling of our logo, which is recognised all over the world and has contributed to our company’s success. Now it embeds the notion of simplicity, with a modern and digital soul capturing Brembo’s forward-looking attitude. The new visual identity expresses both the company’s heritage and its evolution and it will inspire our future.”

The new logo features design innovation, while remaining true to the brand’s long-standing style. The distinctive Brembo symbol has been optimised to be coherent with the new lettering, which is said to be more softer, rounded and easier to read at any size, especially for digital activations.

The iconic red colour will continue to embody the company’s passion with its modernised shapes, which speak to younger, digital-native generations. Brembo says the new logo will ultimately help to further ensure its status as a timeless brand. The new logo is being rolled out globally across all of the company’s digital and physical assets, as well as on all of Brembo’s solutions of the future.