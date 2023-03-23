Brakes India introduces brake pads for luxury car range segment

TVS Apache, a friction brand of Brakes India has launched Platinum brake pads for the luxury car range which it says has been designed for comfort and a superior driving experience. The brake pads cater to both the front and rear requirements of premium vehicles.

The company says it has over six decades of technology expertise in brake systems and is a leading player in the passenger car friction market.

Sujit S Nayak, VP – Friction and Aftermarket Business, Brakes India said, “We are unveiling Platinum brake pads with advanced friction technology and expanding our range to cater to the premium segment. In the first phase, it is introduced for select luxury car models and the range will be expanded in the coming months.”

He further says that the brake pads are engineered for global specifications with premium formulation to deliver quiet and high-performance braking without compromising on life. The front brake pads are environmentally friendly with premium copper-free formulations to meet the global specifications and meet the highest N compliance level as per SAE J2975.