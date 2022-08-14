Tier 1 supplier BorgWarner has bagged another order from Hyundai Motor Company. BorgWarner’s iDM146 integrated drive module (iDM) has been selected by Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) to power an additional A-segment electric vehicle platform, which is scheduled to start production in the third quarter of 2024.

This new business was awarded based on BorgWarner’s advanced iDM technology, its prior iDM win with HMC on another A-segment electric vehicle, and the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner said, “Our partnership with the Hyundai Motor Company spans two decades, and we’re delighted to continue our relationship by supplying our latest technology for the company’s newest electrification project. Our iDM proved an ideal fit for the customers’ electric propulsion system during our first EV collaboration, and we look forward to contributing industry-leading electrification solutions to assist the company in meeting its future sustainability goals.”

The iDM146 is comprised of an interior permanent magnet (IPM) electric motor of 146mm stator outer diameter equipped with high voltage hairpin (HVH) technology for high power density and efficiency as well as a BorgWarner inverter with a Viper power module, both integrated with a quiet and efficient reduction gearset. The module is designed for 400V systems, the unit typically produces a peak power output of 135kW, although its modular design allows power and torque output to be scaled specifically to customer requirements.