BorgWarner plant in Chennai celebrates 1 million accident-free working hours in a row

As of January 2022, the BorgWarner plant in Chennai completed 1 million accident-free working hours. A large number of hours without recordable incidents was rewarded with the company’s CEO Safety Award.

In addition to the recognition by BorgWarner’s top management, the award includes prize money of 20,000 USD (15,30,552 rupees), which will be donated to regional charity organizations, as is a tradition within the corporation.

The beneficiaries will be CURE International for the project Clubfoot India Initiatives Trust (CIIT) and the charitable organization Sevalaya which provides welfare for the poor and deprived.

“We are exceptionally proud to receive this company award”, said Shailesh Jha, Plant Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal & Turbo Systems, Chennai. “Our high standards for workplace safety are really paying off and the award gives us an incentive to continue improving these measures.”

The award was presented to him by Sudhir Chawla, Managing Director, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal & Turbo Systems, India who added: “One of our main responsibilities as an employer is to provide a safe work environment, especially in a plant environment. Therefore, I’m really pleased that the plant in Chennai operated accident-free for this long period. I’m confident that it will continue to do so.”