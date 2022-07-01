BMW Motorrad’s CE 04 e-scooter to use Dayco’s belt drive tech

American engine products and drive systems manufacturer Dayco has partnered Germany’s BMW Motorrad to supply a drive belt technology for the CE 04 electric scooter.

Dayco says the optimised complete belt drive solution was designed and developed with close engineering support and a strong partnership with BMW Motorrad.

The company claims that the efficient high-quality timing belt for rear-drive applications delivers high system performance with an increased range, which allows the BMW CE 04 to run smoothly and silently.

Wouter Nijenhuis, Executive VP – OE Sales and Business Development, Dayco said, “Dayco has the most silent, maintenance-free belts, which can be customised as per the customer requirements and have best-in-class NVH performance, with no lubrication required. Our timing belt drive supplied for the BMW CE 04 is clean and lightweight and in contrast to the conventional chain, doesn’t stretch, which makes it the safest solution for all the personal mobility drivetrain applications.”

Dayco is a leading supplier of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

The e-scooter uses a permanent magnet motor, which is installed between the battery and rear wheel in the steel frame. The CE 04 has an output of 15kW (20hp) and a maximum output of 31KW or 42hp. The e-scooter can accelerate from 0-50 kph in 2.6s and attain a max speed of 120kph. The CE 04 uses an 8.9kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers a claimed range of cover 130km on a full charge. According to the specs, the e-scooter can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 4 hours and 20 minutes, using a 2.3kW charger. A 6.9kW fast charger does the same job in an hour and 40 minutes.

While BMW Motorrad does not sell the CE 04 in India, the e-scooter has been seen testing in the country. In the international market, the e-scooter can be purchased at prices starting at $11,795 (Rs 9.2 lakh).