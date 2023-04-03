Bharat Forge, Sundaram Fasteners among top suppliers recognised by General Motors

American auto major General Motors recently announced its top global suppliers during its annual Supplier of the Year event held in San Antonio, Texas.

In total, 121 suppliers were recognised at the event, with 105 suppliers receiving a Supplier of the Year award, 14 suppliers receiving an Overdrive award and two suppliers receiving both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards. Collectively, the awarded suppliers represented 17 countries. Amongst the recognised suppliers, Bharat Forge and Sundaram Fasteners, Powertrain Components & Assemblies, were the two Indian Tier 1 suppliers to have received the recognition.

Jeff Morrison, VP, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors said, “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.

The Supplier of the Year award recognises global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

The Overdrive award was first presented in 2012 and is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organisation’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

The honourees for 2022 include 6 certified diverse suppliers recognised as a Supplier of the Year. It is interesting to note that GM was the first automotive OEM to establish a supplier diversity program in 1968. Over the past five years, GM has spent more than $18 billion (Rs 148,446 crore) and contributed to many community initiatives in collaboration with diverse suppliers.

GENERAL MOTORS 2022 SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARDEES Adient Dana Incorporated Jack Morton Worldwide Prestone Products Corporation Advanced Composites DB Schenker Jones Lang LaSalle Qualcomm Technologies AGI Dedicated Logistics JPC Automotive Questum Allegis Global Solutions DENSO International America JS Distribution Corp. RXO Alps Alpine DN Automotive Corporation JSL Ryobi Die Casting Ascent DSV Air & Sea Katcon Global SCHAEFFLER Attentive Industries DY AUTO Corporation Kawasaki Lisen Kaisha . Seil Intech AUSTEM Dynamic Manufacturing KM&I Shannon Precision Fastener Automatic Systems ExxonMobil Product Solutions L&L Products Siemens Digital Industries Software BASF Group F.tech Labelmaster SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co.. Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co FANUC CORPORATION Lear Corporation SPAL Automotive BHARAT FORGE Flex Leo Burnett Detroit Spartan Light Metal Products Bocar Group Flex-N-Gate LG Electronics Summit Polymers Bridgestone Corporation GALLAGHER-KAISER CORPORATION Linamar Sundram Fasteners Powertrain Components & Assemblies Brose Gentex Corporation Lizhong Wheel Group Sungwoo Hitech Co Chunil Cargo Transportation Co GNS North America Magna International Tenneco Powertrain Chunil Engineering Co GP Strategies Martin Transportation Systems The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Cleveland-Cliffs Hankook Tire and Technology MAXXIS TIRES Thermoflex Corp. CMA CGM Hanon Systems McCann Detroit United Road Services Commonwealth Rolled Products Hendrick Motorsports Michelin North America Universal Logistics Holdings COMMONWEALTH//McCANN HIROTEC MEXICO Microsoft Corporation – GM/Cruise AOU Valeo Cooper Standard HL Mando Moon Star Express Veoneer Creative Techniques HYUNDAI GLOVIS MOURA BATTERIES Vuteq Corporation CSN-Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Ideal Contracting Multimatic Walbridge Czarnowski Collective Ideal Setech NIPPON SEIKI NORTH AMERICA Wooshin Systems Co. DAEYONG INDUSTRY CO. ILJIN USA Nucor Yazaki North America Daimay Inteva Products NYX