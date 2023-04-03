scorecardresearch
Bharat Forge, Sundaram Fasteners among top suppliers recognised by General Motors

Written by Express Mobility Desk
American auto major General Motors recently announced its top global suppliers during its annual Supplier of the Year event held in San Antonio, Texas.

In total, 121 suppliers were recognised at the event, with 105 suppliers receiving a Supplier of the Year award, 14 suppliers receiving an Overdrive award and two suppliers receiving both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards. Collectively, the awarded suppliers represented 17 countries. Amongst the recognised suppliers, Bharat Forge and Sundaram Fasteners, Powertrain Components & Assemblies, were the two Indian Tier 1 suppliers to have received the recognition.

Jeff Morrison, VP, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors said, “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.

The Supplier of the Year award recognises global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

The Overdrive award was first presented in 2012 and is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organisation’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

The honourees for 2022 include 6 certified diverse suppliers recognised as a Supplier of the Year. It is interesting to note that GM was the first automotive OEM to establish a supplier diversity program in 1968. Over the past five years, GM has spent more than $18 billion (Rs 148,446 crore) and contributed to many community initiatives in collaboration with diverse suppliers.

GENERAL MOTORS 2022 SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARDEES
AdientDana IncorporatedJack Morton WorldwidePrestone Products Corporation
Advanced CompositesDB SchenkerJones Lang LaSalleQualcomm Technologies
AGIDedicated LogisticsJPC Automotive Questum
Allegis Global SolutionsDENSO International AmericaJS Distribution Corp.RXO
Alps AlpineDN Automotive CorporationJSLRyobi Die Casting
AscentDSV Air & SeaKatcon GlobalSCHAEFFLER
Attentive IndustriesDY AUTO CorporationKawasaki Lisen Kaisha .Seil Intech
AUSTEMDynamic ManufacturingKM&IShannon Precision Fastener
Automatic SystemsExxonMobil Product SolutionsL&L ProductsSiemens Digital Industries Software
BASF GroupF.techLabelmasterSM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co..
Bethel Automotive Safety Systems CoFANUC CORPORATIONLear CorporationSPAL Automotive
BHARAT FORGEFlexLeo Burnett DetroitSpartan Light Metal Products
Bocar GroupFlex-N-GateLG ElectronicsSummit Polymers
Bridgestone CorporationGALLAGHER-KAISER CORPORATIONLinamarSundram Fasteners Powertrain Components & Assemblies
BroseGentex CorporationLizhong Wheel GroupSungwoo Hitech Co
Chunil Cargo Transportation CoGNS North AmericaMagna InternationalTenneco Powertrain
Chunil Engineering CoGP StrategiesMartin Transportation SystemsThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Cleveland-CliffsHankook Tire and TechnologyMAXXIS TIRESThermoflex Corp.
CMA CGMHanon SystemsMcCann DetroitUnited Road Services
Commonwealth Rolled ProductsHendrick MotorsportsMichelin North AmericaUniversal Logistics Holdings
COMMONWEALTH//McCANNHIROTEC MEXICOMicrosoft Corporation – GM/Cruise AOUValeo
Cooper StandardHL MandoMoon Star ExpressVeoneer
Creative TechniquesHYUNDAI GLOVISMOURA BATTERIESVuteq Corporation
CSN-Companhia Siderurgica NacionalIdeal ContractingMultimaticWalbridge
Czarnowski CollectiveIdeal SetechNIPPON SEIKI NORTH AMERICAWooshin Systems Co.
DAEYONG INDUSTRY CO.ILJIN USANucorYazaki North America
DaimayInteva ProductsNYX
GENERAL MOTORS 2022 OVERDRIVE AWARD WINNERS
Al-CraftGage Products Co.Magna InternationalPOSCO
AAMJOHNSON MATTHEYMPCRyder
Cataler North America CorpKETMorley CompaniesST Micro
ChemicoKuka Systems North AmericaNYXTrico

First published on: 03-04-2023

