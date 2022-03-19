Auto parts: Steelbird to set up manufacturing unit in Bangladesh

Steelbird International has formalised a joint venture with TVS Auto Bangladesh to manufacture automotive filters in Bangladesh.

Steelbird International, the automotive components manufacturing company specialising in automotive filters, has said it will set up manufacturing operations outside India. It has formalised a joint venture with TVS Auto Bangladesh to manufacture automotive filters in Bangladesh.

Steelbird manufactures air filters, oil filters, fuel filters and cabin filters, and had set up an automotive filters plant in north India in 1964. “The collaboration with TVS underlines the coming together of two formidable brands, Steelbird and TVS, the former poised to start manufacturing in Bangladesh to cater to the expanding aftermarket and OEM segment, while the latter with all the experience of the market and consumers in that region will facilitate the go-to-market strategy, protocols, channel management, retail and OEM growth in Bangladesh,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will manufacture automotive filters for all types of vehicles, from two-wheelers and three-wheelers to passenger cars, tractors and commercial vehicles.

Bangladesh has been among the fastest growing economies in the world over the past decade, supported by a positive demographic dividend, strong ready-made garment exports, and stable macroeconomic conditions. The growth of the automobile industry has steadily increased due to the socio-economic development and purchasing power of the middle and upper middle class of the country.