Apollo Tyres appoints Dipankar Ghosh as Group Head of Human Resources

Apollo Tyres, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers has appointed Dipankar Ghosh, as Group Head, Human Resources (HR) for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) region.

He come with leadership experience across multiple industries and joins the company at a senior leadership where he will lead the regional HR team.

Ghosh has over 25 years of diverse experience in leading FMCG, automobile and service industries, in the domain of HR business partnering, strategic human resource initiatives, talent assurance, policy making and employee relations. At Apollo Tyres, he would be responsible for the ‘People Pillar’, overseeing people practices for the APMEA region, driving key strategies in strengthening the talent pipeline, ensuring high performance culture and building a highly engaged ecosystem.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said, “Dipankar’s proven expertise in strategic human resource management and business transformation across industry verticals would be a key for our people pillar, which is an important part of achieving our FY26 vision. He also brings along wide-ranging experience in managing multi-stakeholder interventions and developing high-performance teams.”

Ghosh joins Apollo Tyres from Bajaj Consumer Care, where he was the CHRO, leading the HR, ER and Administration function of the FMCG company. Earlier to that, he was with Diageo where he was Head, HRBP for Manufacturing Operations in India spread across multiple states and also held the role of Head, HR for Diageo’s Commercial (Sales and Distribution) Organisation for India and emerging markets.

He has spent a large part of his career with Tata Motors, managing multiple roles — leading Sales HR for the Passenger Car Business Unit, setting up HR processes in the greenfield facility at South Africa, and subsequently was Head, HR of the integrated Supply Chain and Quality function across 7 manufacturing plants.

The new HR head will be based out of Apollo Tyres’ corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India and report to Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA).

“I am excited to be part of mobility solutions industry again and impressed by the possibilities the future holds for Apollo Tyres. I look forward to driving the talent agenda, steer innovations in HR practices and processes, and take forward the ‘One Family’ culture at Apollo Tyres,” said Ghosh.

He is a Fulbright Fellow, having completed his fellowship in Management from Carnegie Melon University, and is an alumnus of Jadavpur University.