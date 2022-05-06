Apollo introduces new ‘VIRAT’ range of agricultural tyres

Apollo Tyres launched the new generation of Agriculture tyres in India, called VIRAT, in the presence of farmers and business partners.

Apollo Tyres today launched the new generation of Agriculture tyres, in the presence of farmers and business partners in Chandigarh, in the northern part of India. Application-wise, the new ‘VIRAT’ range is an all-rounder, with superior performance in both Agri and Haulage segments, and is available in both, front and rear fitments.

The new Apollo VIRAT tyre has been developed as a product with 20 lugs, which provides a strong grip and long life in both soft and hard soil conditions. The VIRAT range, in addition to improving the productivity of the tractors and reducing their downtime, also matches the aesthetics of the new tractor models.

While this product will cater to all the markets, some of the larger ones which the company will specifically look at for this product, are Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, AP and Karnataka.

Speaking at the launch, Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Marketing, Sales & Service (India, SAARC & Oceania), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “We have captured the voice of our primary customers — the Farmers, from across the country before developing this product.”

He added, “For both Agri and Haulage the primary requirement is traction, which we have benchmarked against the best in the industry. The visual appeal of the new VIRAT range matches with the aesthetic requirements of the new age tractors’ stylish designs, and the next-gen farmers.”

Apollo VIRAT offers a highly differentiated proposition with its new lug design, distinguished lug geometry, new-gen aesthetics and superior performance. These tyres have more rubber deployed in the wearing zone for even wear and longer tyre life.

The curved lug geometry and rounder groove profile towards the shoulder ensures faster mud removal from the bucket area between lugs for a stronger grip. The dual tapered lug design makes the tyre less prone to punctures, resulting in reduced downtime.