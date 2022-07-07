Anuj Kathuria appointed President for JK Tyre & Industries India

JK Tyre & Industries has appointed Anuj Kathuria, as its new President for India operations. He will report to Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & MD, JK Tyre & Industries and Anshuman Singhania, MD, JK Tyre & Industries.

Kathuria had quit his last role at the country’s second-largest commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland as COO in June. He has over 31 years of experience, having worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies including Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. An Engineer and a Post-Graduate in Marketing & Finance, he is a Harvard Business School alumnus.

Dr Raghupati Singhania said “I am sure that Kathuria will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.”

The company is a leading supplier of radial technology in India as well as a leading tyre manufacturer with well-known brands – JK Tyre, Vikrant and Tornel among others. Currently, it has a presence in over 105 countries across six continents, having 12 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable manufacturing facilities (9 in India and 3 in Mexico) with a capacity of over 32 million tyres per annum.

JK Tyre was also the first company to launch ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics’ including pressure and temperature.