Advik partners Spain’s Entecnia to make electric vacuum pumps for EVs and ICE braking systems in India

Advik Hi-Tech, a leading automotive component manufacturer has entered into a exclusive technology licensing agreement with Entecnia, Spain for electric vacuum pumps for passenger car braking systems.

With Entecnia’s patented technology in electric vacuum pumps and ADVIK’s manufacturing capabilities, this product will cater to electric vehicles and internal combustion engines (ICE) for automotive applications.

This the company says will accelerate and enhance its capabilities from a manufacturer of mechanical vacuum pumps to now being able to offer the latest technology in electric vacuum pumps for global passenger car OEMs. In 2021, Advik acquired the manufacturing facility of Hanon Systems in Bangalore, which specialises in mechanical vacuum pumps.

The component company says that the electric vacuum pump is a key product for xEV vehicles including ICE vehicles for braking systems and this collaboration will widen Advik’s product offering to xEV vehicles.

Aditya Bhartia, MD, Advik Group of Companies, said, “We are delighted about the tremendous opportunities this partnership brings. This reiterates our commitment to investing in innovation and go-to-market capabilities. This partnership is a strategic step in growing our customer base and product portfolio. With Advik getting PLI (Production Linked Incentive) for automotive components, this partnership makes even more strategic sense as Advik would be able to cater to OEMs entering the xEV’s space as well help them reduce CO2 emission by 2gm/km for ICE vehicles.”

Javier Sanz, MD, Entecnia said,” I am very excited to collaborate with Advik in bringing new technology electric vacuum pump to the Indian market. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with Advik to deliver technology products not just for India, but globally. In Advik, we see a great company that works on the latest technologies and pursues growth by adding advanced products to its portfolio ahead of the market need.”

Entecnia specialises in product engineering services and is an independent spinoff of a multinational automotive leader in the design and development of active safety systems.