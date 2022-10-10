Advik Hi-Tech partners Japan’s Nikki to bring sustainable innovations in CNG mobility solutions to India

Advik Hi-Tech (Advik) and Nikki have signed a technology collaboration for CNG regulators as part of the form’s aim to bring sustainable innovations in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mobility solutions to the Indian market at an affordable cost.

As per the understanding, Nikki will introduce its technology, while Advik will utilise its manufacturing capabilities. The product will be made ready to cater to internal combustion engine applications for the India passenger cars and commercial vehicles market.

The technology partnership will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of compact CNG regulators in India and to global markets. CNG regulators are used in CNG vehicles to depressurise and adjust the pressure of the gaseous fuel filled in the fuel tank.

The product has wide applications from cars to commercial vehicles to industrial forklifts and stationary generators.

Takashi Wada, President, Nikki said, “Advik and Nikki share a strong technology focus and a commitment to supply innovative technologies at an affordable cost. This new collaboration will further spearhead our activities in India, enabling us to support existing and potential new customers locally, and broadening our access to this new market.”

The creation of an India-based partnership will enable Advik’s expertise to be leveraged to fully localise production & supply chain and offer ‘Made in India’ products to Indian OEMs at affordable costs.

Aditya Bhartia, MD, Advik Group of Companies said “With Nikki, we have identified a strong partner in India whose technology is widely accepted across several global customers. This partnership is a strategic step in entering and growing the CNG business in India while further strengthening our relationship with several key customers.”

“The technology agreement is in line with the company’s vision to be a key player in the alternate fuel market as the country looks to diversify further away from fossil fuels into cleaner fuels. With Nikki’s world-renowned technology for regulators, and Advik’s strength in manufacturing, both companies aim to capture the burgeoning Indian mobility market for CNG regulators.”

Bhartia said that the move is in sync with the government of India’s mandate for Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The products out of this technical collaboration would be manufactured in India and boost the government’s initiative. With Advik being selected for PLI, will enable India to adopt and indigenise leading global technologies. The CNG regulator is part of Advik’s approved PLI and the OEMs in India as well as the country will be benefitted at large.”

“India will be a multi-fuel market and CNG will play a critical role in widespread alternative fuel adoption,” he concluded.