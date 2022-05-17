Aditya Auto enters into a JV with Edscha

Aditya Auto Products & Engineering, the Bangalore-based supplier of automotive systems, signed a Joint Venture agreement with Edscha, an international automotive supplier. The JV named “Edscha Aditya Automotive Systems” will see the two companies developing, manufacturing, and distributing door checks, hinge systems, parking brakes, and latches.

Aditya Auto is a supplier of automotive products to most of the passenger and commercial vehicle makers in India. With this joint venture, the company gains greater access to the Indian market, enhancing its market position as well as its product portfolio.

With its Chakan unit, the Joint Venture lays the groundwork for both customer-focused and direct supply, to manufacturers of Indian cars.

Currently, Edscha, which has been part of Gestamp since 2010, is represented in the Asian market with a total of five locations, one in Thailand, one in Korea and three in China. Gestamp has already been present in India since 2008. Today Gestamp has three plants there — two in Pune and one in Chennai. Gestamp also has one Tech centre in Pune and employs around 1,700 people in India.

C Jayaraman, Founder and Vice Chairman of Aditya Auto says “Aditya Auto’s goal is to advance mobility by enhancing automotive safety, efficiency and comfort. With over 10 manufacturing plants in all key automotive hubs in India, this Joint Venture will enable Aditya Auto to successfully bring new technologies to our customers in India.”

He added, “Edscha is an experienced and strong partner and this partnership will enable and produce outstanding quality in high volumes. Together with our capabilities, the new joint venture has all the prerequisites to operate successfully in the Indian market.”

César Pontvianne de la Maza, the CEO of Edscha comments, “With this step into the Indian subcontinent, we are closing a white spot in our global production network. We will now work intensively on this important growth market. This includes not only driving forward the development of product applications that are specifically tailored to the needs of this market but also being able to manufacture them at market-driven prices in the future thanks to our local production facilities”.

About the new Joint Venture, Pontvianne de la Maza said, “With Aditya, we have an established partner on board for this, who has been operating successfully in this region for a long time and who knows the markets and the needs of the customers very well”.